Earthquake strikes El Salvador, government says
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit El Salvador on Monday, according to the government.
Preliminary data from the country's environment ministry said the earthquake's epicenter was registered off the coast.
The quake was also felt in the capital San Salvador, a Reuters witness said.
