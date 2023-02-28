Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-02-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:15 IST
Mizoram to host G20 meeting from March 1-3: CM
Zoramthanga Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)
Mizoram will host a G20 meeting here from March 1-3, where business delegates and diplomats from across the world are expected to participate, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday.

Around 85 local startups will also take part in the event at the Mizoram University (MZU) on the western outskirts of Aizawl, he said.

“The G20 meeting will bring together several policymakers, business leaders, along with representatives of multilateral organisations,” Zoramthanga told a press conference here.

The chief minister said 48 business delegates and 17 diplomats from 17 countries, including the US, Germany, China, France and Japan would participate in the meeting.

The event will focus on opportunities for business partnerships in areas like urban planning, infrastructure, startups, skill development, handloom and handicraft, he said.

Zoramthanga said the G20 meeting would provide a platform to project Mizoram as an important investment destination, besides giving the delegates a sneak peek into the culture, heritage and tourism potential of the state.

As part of the programme, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will facilitate Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, he added.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

