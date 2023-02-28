Man dies after being hit by train in J-K's Baramulla

A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

Hafizullah Ganai was hit by the train which was on its way from Banihal to Baramulla at Anderhama in the Pattan area, they said.

Ganai died on the spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)