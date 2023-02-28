Capacity building programme for 40 civil servants from Bangladesh begins

A capacity-building programme for 40 civil servants from Bangladesh commenced at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The NCGG is dedicated to promoting collaboration and learning among civil servants in India and neighbouring countries, in line with the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) philosophy espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said. NCGG's capacity-building initiatives for civil servants aim at promoting good governance, enhancing service delivery and improving the quality of life of citizens by reaching the last person.

''Two capacity-building programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh (57th batch with 40 participants) and Arunachal Pradesh (second batch with 29 participants) commenced at the NCGG, Mussoorie campus. NCGG organised joint sessions to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing,'' said the statement issued by the Union personnel ministry.

Bharat Lal, DG, NCGG, chaired the joint inaugural session wherein he emphasised the crucial role of civil servants in providing efficient public service delivery. He highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment for citizens to realise their potential by improving infrastructure, services and facilities.

The DG urged officers to share their experiences and learnings, which could be further fine-tuned by other officers for the benefit of people and implemented in other areas. The capacity building programme comprises sessions on public policy and implementation, digital governance, revitalising rivers, a centralised public grievance redressal system, innovative education outcomes, rural housing, project planning, execution and monitoring, shifting governance paradigms, fintech and inclusion, planning and constructing eco-friendly smart cities through case studies, gender and development and anti-corruption strategies among others. In 2022, the National Centre for Good Governance signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance the skills of 1,800 civil servants by 2025. Another MoU signed in the same year aims to develop the capacity of civil servants in Arunachal Pradesh. ''By improving the capacity of civil servants, delivery in terms of policy reforms, infrastructure, and services can be further enhanced. Moreover, enhancing the capacity of civil servants will strengthen the overall governance and contribute to the sustainable development of the region,'' the statement said. Established in 2014, the National Centre for Good Governance serves as the country's premier institution for promoting good governance, policy reforms, and capacity building of civil servants within India and in other developing nations. In partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, NCGG has provided capacity-building training to civil servants from 15 developing nations, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar Afghanistan, and Cambodia.

