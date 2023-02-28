All-India House Price Index rises 2.8 pc in Q3: RBI data
The all India house price index HPI rose 2.8 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.
- Country:
- India
The all India house price index (HPI) rose 2.8 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.
The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities - ranging from a growth of 7.1 per cent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 per cent (Jaipur).
''On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI increased by 1.3 per cent in Q3:2022-23; while Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, it rose for the remaining cities,'' the RBI said.
Beginning with Mumbai city, the Reserve Bank initiated the work of compiling a house price index (HPI) in 2007 and brought out a quarterly HPI for Mumbai city. Over the quarters, the coverage has been extended by incorporating the nine other cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chishti order had significant impact on Indian subcontinent: Expert
MoS Muraleedharan interacts with 'vibrant' Indian diaspora in Sydney
India sees all nations as equal partners; we don't believe in imposing external solutions to a country's internal problems: Rajnath Singh.
We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other: Rajnath Singh at conclave of defence ministers at Aero India.
To counter security threats, there is need to devise new strategies for our current reality: Rajnath Singh at Aero India conclave.