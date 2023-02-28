3 buildings in Kolkata's Bowbazar evacuated for metro rail work

Three buildings in central Kolkata's Bowbazar were evacuated on Tuesday for construction works of the East-West Metro corridor as a precaution after three accidents happened in the area during earlier tunneling works, a senior official said.

A total of 45 people living in the three buildings in the influence zone of the construction work were accommodated in two hotels in the area, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) general manager (administration) AK Nandy said.

Critical work for the casting of a base slab will be done at the site in the underground tunnel, where construction has been stalled since the last accident in October 2022, he said.

''As soon as the casting of the base slab is complete, the people will be brought back to their homes,'' Nandy said.

The KMRC evacuated 194 persons after underground water seepage caused cracks in 12 buildings at Madan Dutta Lane in Bowbazar there on October 14.

On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hit an aquifer leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings at Bowbazar.

At least three houses were damaged again in May 2022, owing to ground subsidence caused by water seepage during work for joining the tunnels coming from the Sealdah side in the east and the Esplanade side on the western side.

The East-West Metro corridor, which will connect Howrah Maidan to Sector V in Salt Lake, is partially operational between the Sector V station and Sealdah.

Completion of the total project has been delayed owing to the accidents.

