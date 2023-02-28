Astronomers uncover new details about remains of a star that exploded 450 years ago

Astronomers, using NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), have uncovered new information about the Tycho supernova remnant, the remains of a star that exploded more than 450 years ago.

The findings provide fresh insights into how shock waves created by these titanic stellar explosions propel particles to velocities approaching that of light. Additionally, they reveal, for the very first time, the geometry of the magnetic fields in proximity to the supernova's shock wave, which forms a boundary around the expelled matter.

The above image is a composite of data from IXPE (dark purple and white) and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (red and blue), overlaid with the stars in the field of view as captured by the Digitized Sky Survey.

Although the Tycho supernova remnant has been observed multiple times by Chandra, the IXPE mission builds upon the previous work done by Chandra. The data collected by IXPE enables scientists to gain a better understanding of the process by which cosmic rays, highly energetic particles that permeate our galaxy are accelerated by supernova remnants.

"IXPE helped map the shape of Tycho's magnetic field with unprecedented clarity and scale. Although previous observatories have looked at Tycho's magnetic field in radio waves, IXPE measured the shape of the field on scales smaller than one parsec, or roughly 3.26 light-years – a vast size in terms of human experience, but the closest researchers have ever come to observing the source of the highly energetic “cosmic rays” emitted by one of these distant phenomena," NASA said in a statement.

The Tycho supernova is a Type Ia supernova - a type of supernova that occurs in binary star systems where one of the stars is a white dwarf that accretes matter from its companion star, causing it to collapse and trigger a catastrophic explosion.