Science News Roundup: UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research applicants; Gourmet fish bladder races chicken, beef to profitability in Singapore's lab meat push and more

Gourmet fish bladder races chicken, beef to profitability in Singapore's lab meat push

Huber's Butchery in Singapore's lush Dempsey Hill is the lone restaurant in the world selling lab-grown meat, but the supply is so limited there are just six servings - cultivated chicken in a salad or on kebab sticks - only on Thursdays. Two years after Singapore greenlighted lab-grown meat for human consumption, mass production has yet to start.

UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research applicants

Britain said it would extend until the end of June the financial guarantee it has provided to ensure UK applicants to the Horizon Europe scientific research programme receive funding while negotiations continue on rejoining the scheme. Under a Brexit trade agreement signed at the end of 2020, Britain negotiated access to a range of EU science and innovation programmes, including Horizon, the EU's largest funding programme for researchers with an overall budget of 95.5 billion euros ($101.7 billion).

