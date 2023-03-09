OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, March 9 for the launch of the OneWeb Launch 17 mission to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 vehicle will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:13 p.m. ET/19:13 UTC.

Today's launch will be OneWeb's seventeenth to date, and third with SpaceX. The Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

You can access the live stream for free on SpaceX's website and social media channels and watch the launch as it happens in real time.

A backup launch opportunity is also available on Friday, March 10 at 2:08 p.m. ET (19:08 UTC).

OneWeb will launch 40 satellites with @SpaceX no earlier than Thursday 9 March, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.Find out more about the launch on our website at:https://t.co/0Bq0kNBrKd pic.twitter.com/JwGUA5pJgg — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 7, 2023

Today's launch is OneWeb's penultimate mission ahead of achieving global coverage. It will add another 40 satellites to the company's first-generation constellation, bringing the total number of satellites in-orbit to 582, enabling it to continue expanding services around the world and provide internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.