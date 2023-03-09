Left Menu

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:21 IST
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, March 9 for the launch of the OneWeb Launch 17 mission to low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 vehicle will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:13 p.m. ET/19:13 UTC.

Today's launch will be OneWeb's seventeenth to date, and third with SpaceX. The Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

You can access the live stream for free on SpaceX's website and social media channels and watch the launch as it happens in real time.

A backup launch opportunity is also available on Friday, March 10 at 2:08 p.m. ET (19:08 UTC).

Today's launch is OneWeb's penultimate mission ahead of achieving global coverage. It will add another 40 satellites to the company's first-generation constellation, bringing the total number of satellites in-orbit to 582, enabling it to continue expanding services around the world and provide internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023