Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:04 IST
SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is all set to launch Thursday the Space Development Agency's first Tranche 0 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 10 Tranche 0 satellites, will lift off at 7:29 a.m. PT (14:29 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SDA's Tranche 0 comprises a total of 28 Low Earth Orbit satellites - 20 in the Transport Layer for global military communications and data and eight in the missile warning or tracking Tracking Layer. The first 10 satellites are launching today while the remaining 18 satellites are scheduled to be launched in June 2023.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting SDA's Tranche 0 mission previously launched one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

You can visit the official SpaceX website or the company's social media accounts to catch the launch event live. Live streaming will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

