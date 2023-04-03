Africa asked to make concerted efforts to win war on climate change

President William Ruto has asked Africa to make concerted efforts to win the war on climate change.

He said the continent is disproportionately affected by its adverse impacts.

He noted that institutional reconfigurations and economic resets emanating from this change will install Africa as the world’s green economic superpower.

“Although climate change is a universal existential threat, there is good reason for Africa’s institutions and leadership to drive the agenda of mitigating its effects,” he said.

He was speaking on Monday during the 3rd Regional Symposium on Greening Judiciaries in Africa at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi County.

The President said the looming climate disaster is particularly tragic for Africa, which is entering a new path of peace and prosperity.

He told the meeting that despite the fact that Africa is focused on tackling poverty and inequality, the path of pollution is not an option.

He lauded the Judiciary for taking a frontline position in confronting climate change. “Our judiciaries will determine whether Africa’s institutions exist and are ready to handle the immense mandates that a green future entails.”

