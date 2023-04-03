Left Menu

Africa asked to make concerted efforts to win war on climate change

The President said the looming climate disaster is particularly tragic for Africa, which is entering a new path of peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:59 IST
Africa asked to make concerted efforts to win war on climate change
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto has asked Africa to make concerted efforts to win the war on climate change.

 

He said the continent is disproportionately affected by its adverse impacts.

He noted that institutional reconfigurations and economic resets emanating from this change will install Africa as the world’s green economic superpower.

“Although climate change is a universal existential threat, there is good reason for Africa’s institutions and leadership to drive the agenda of mitigating its effects,” he said.

He was speaking on Monday during the 3rd Regional Symposium on Greening Judiciaries in Africa at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi County.

The President said the looming climate disaster is particularly tragic for Africa, which is entering a new path of peace and prosperity.

He told the meeting that despite the fact that Africa is focused on tackling poverty and inequality, the path of pollution is not an option.

He lauded the Judiciary for taking a frontline position in confronting climate change. “Our judiciaries will determine whether Africa’s institutions exist and are ready to handle the immense mandates that a green future entails.”

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023