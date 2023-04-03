Maha: Speed boat carrying minister, ex-RS MP hits pole at Mandwa jetty, all safe due to operator's quick action

Left Menu

A speed boat carrying Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati from Mumbai hit a pole at Mandwa jetty in Raigad on Monday, though quick action by the vessels operator ensured all onboard were safe, an official said.Samant and the former RS MP were travelling to attend a meeting in Alibag in Raigad to discuss preparations to celebrate the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being crowned emperor on June 6, 1674.Speaking to reporters after the incident, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, The boat carrying us from Mumbai had just entered Mandwa jetty when it hit a pole.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:31 IST
A speed boat carrying Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati from Mumbai hit a pole at Mandwa jetty in Raigad on Monday, though quick action by the vessel's operator ensured all onboard were safe, an official said.

Samant and the former RS MP were travelling to attend a meeting in Alibag in Raigad to discuss preparations to celebrate the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being crowned emperor on June 6, 1674.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, ''The boat carrying us from Mumbai had just entered Mandwa jetty when it hit a pole. However, the boat operator controlled the vessel quickly and ensured all of use were safe. We proceeded to the meeting in Alibag thereon by car.'' ''At first we did not realise what was happening but, fortunately, a major disaster was averted. Incidentally, some days earlier, the boat had developed a snag when I was travelling,'' Samant said.

