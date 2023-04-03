Left Menu

MP: Unseasonal rains, hail in Alirajpur hit Noor Jahan mango variety

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:27 IST
MP: Unseasonal rains, hail in Alirajpur hit Noor Jahan mango variety
  • Country:
  • India

The availability of the renowned 'Noor Jahan' variety of mangoes grown in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district may take a hit this summer due to unseasonal rains and hail in the region, a leading horticulturist associated with its cultivation said on Monday.

A vast majority of trees bearing this mango, thought to be of Afghan origin, are found in Katthiwada area of Alirajpur, some 250 kilometres from here, on the border with Gujarat.

''This time all the trees had flowered and we were expecting a sizable stock of Noor Jahan mangoes, However, unseasonal rains and hailstorm have destroyed the flowers, which will bring down availability of the produce to almost nil,'' Ishaq Mansuri, a Katthiwada-based mango horticulture expert, told PTI.

''Each Noor Jahan mango weighs around 3.5 kilograms and the demand annually is so high that sometimes the entire stock is booked in advance at very high rates. The flowers appear between January and February and the fruit is ready for sale by June,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023