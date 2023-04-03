Left Menu

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal for April 4

A yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places has been issued for April 4 and a wet spell is predicted in the state till April 6, the Met office here said on Monday. Following inclement weather conditions over the past few days, 13 roads have been closed to traffic in the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:39 IST
MeT issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal for April 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places has been issued for April 4 and a wet spell is predicted in the state till April 6, the Met office here said on Monday. Light rains continued to lash several parts of the state as Manali received 14 mm of rain followed by Dalhousie 12 mm, Shimla and Bhuntar 9 mm each, Narkanda 8.5 mm, Bharari 7 mm, Berthin and Amb 6 mm each and Sundernagar, Kufri and Pandoh 5 mm each. Following inclement weather conditions over the past few days, 13 roads have been closed to traffic in the state. Himachal Pradesh received 41 per cent deficient rains in March as the state recorded 66.8 mm of rain against the normal 113.4 mm, the MeT office here said on Monday.

According to the MeT data, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Solan received excess rainfall, while Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Shimla received normal rainfall Meanwhile, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur received deficient rainfall, the data stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023