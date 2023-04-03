Moldova subject to 'hybrid pressures', says Romanian president
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:53 IST
Moldova is subject to a host of pressures including attempts to destabilise it, the president of Romania said on Thursday.
"We will continue to stand firmly by Chisinau, all the more as it is subject to systemic hybrid pressures, including attempts to undermine the national order," Klaus Iohannis told a news conference.
