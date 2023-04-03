Left Menu

Two dead, one missing after trawler capsizes off Spanish coast

We gave them our own clothes," an unnamed crew member from the Siempre Necora fishing boat that was first at the scene said. According to monitoring website MarineTraffic, the vessel was 23 years old, 28.5 metres (93.5 feet) long and sailed under a Spanish flag.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:54 IST
Two sailors died and one was missing after a fishing trawler capsized near the northern Spanish port of Santander on Monday, regional authorities said. Seven members of the ship's crew were rescued alive, Spain's sea search-and-rescue agency said in a statement.

Santander-based Villaboa 1 was wrecked off the coast of Cabo Mayor at 5:30 a.m.(0330 GMT), the leader of the region of Cantabria, Miguel Angel Revilla, wrote on Twitter.

According to monitoring website MarineTraffic, the vessel was 23 years old, 28.5 metres (93.5 feet) long and sailed under a Spanish flag.

