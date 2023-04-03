Meet the four astronauts who will fly around the Moon on NASA's Artemis II mission

NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) on Monday revealed the names of the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon during the Artemis II mission - the first crewed flight test aboard the agency's Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.

The Artemis II crew includes three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut:

Mission Commander Reid Wiseman of NASA

Mission Specialist 1 Christina Koch of NASA

Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen of CSA

Pilot Victor Glover of NASA

The Artemis II crew will spend approximately 10 days on the lunar surface to confirm that the Orion spacecraft's life-support systems operate as designed with crew aboard in the actual environment of deep space. The crew will assess the capabilities of the communication and navigation systems.

The mission will pave the way for future landings on the lunar surface, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, and human exploration of Mars.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, these individuals – the Artemis II crew – will be the first humans to fly to the vicinity of the Moon. Among the crew are the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission, and all four astronauts will represent the best of humanity as they explore for the benefit of all. This mission paves the way for the expansion of human deep space exploration and presents new opportunities for scientific discoveries, commercial, industry and academic partnerships and the Artemis Generation," said Director Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson.