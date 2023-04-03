Six dead, 64 missing after boat sinks in Congo’s Lake Kivu - local official

(Adds details) BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 3 (Reuters) - S ix people were killed and 64 others were missing after a boat capsized on Democratic Republic of Congo's Lake Kivu early on Monday, Mamboleo Mustapha, a local official at Idjwi island in the lake said.

Mustapha said 150 passengers were onboard the motorised boat traveling to the eastern city of Goma and 80 of them survived. Deadly boat accidents are common in waters of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.

