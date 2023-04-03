Left Menu

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

It is under the protection of Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.Few cracks were found on the surface during the inspection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:40 IST
Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Few cracks were found on the surface of the Gateway of India in Mumbai during an inspection but the overall structure was found to be in a ''good state of preservation'', Parliament was informed on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether a recent structural audit of the Gateway of India has revealed cracks along the facade.

''The Gateway of India, Mumbai, is not a centrally-protected monument. It is under the protection of Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

Few cracks were found on the surface during the inspection. Overall structure was found to be in a good state of preservation,'' he said.

In response to a query on whether any report has been submitted to the Union government in this regard and if so, what are the findings of the said report, the minister said, ''No report has been submitted to Union government in this regard.'' On whether the government has received a restoration proposal from the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Reddy said the ''government of India has not received any such proposal''.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums has prepared a detailed site management plan and ''an estimate for conservation and repairs to Gateway of India amounting to Rs 8,98,29,574'', he said ,adding, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, government of Maharashtra has approved the same on March 10.

The Gateway of India was built to commemorate the arrival of British monarch King George V in December 1911. The construction of the structure was completed in 1924.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023