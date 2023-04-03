Govt to 'examine legal issues' affecting construction activities around ASI monuments, Lok Sabha told

The government has taken a decision to ''examine the legal issues'' affecting construction-related activities around centrally protected monuments and sites in order to ''allow for infrastructure'' while at the same time preserve the rich heritage of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the House.

He responded to the query on whether the government proposes to amend the law that provides for preservation of monuments and archaeological sites more flexible and eco-friendlier in the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology which has recently been reconstituted after seven years.

''The Government has taken a decision to examine the legal issues affecting construction-related activities around centrally-protected monuments and sites in order to allow for infrastructure while at the same time preserving the rich heritage of the country,'' Reddy said.

Sharing details on the reconstituted Board, he said, ''The notification constituting the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology was published in the Gazette of India vide Number 129 dated 19th May 2022 and No. 38 dated 02nd February 2023''.

In response to another query on the number of monuments out of the total protected monuments that have ''new construction work'' including government or public work going on under prohibited and regulated areas, the minister said that the ''details are being compiled''.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,696 centrally protected monuments and sites in the country and takes up conservation and maintenance of the monuments as per the requirement and availability of resources, the minister said in response to another query.

''No work is pending due to shortage of fund under the jurisdiction of ASI,'' he said.

On another query on whether it is archaeologically established that Lord Krishna and Rukmini were associated with Northeastern states of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the minister in his response said, ''Traditionally it is believed that Lord Krishna and Rukmini were associated with North-Eastern States i.e. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. However no such archaeological investigations have been carried out.'' Asked whether the government has started the annual yatra from Bhishmaknagar (Arunachal Pradesh) to Porbandar (Gujarat) to strengthen the cultural threads woven around the legacy of Rukmini, he said, ''The Madhavpur Ghed Fair and Festival is celebrated in Porbandar, Gujarat, to commemorate the traditionally held belief that connects the North-East with Gujarat.'' On repatriated artefacts, he said a total number of 231 antiquities were brought back by the government of India since 2014 from various countries.

''The ASI has a 'Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities' in Purana Qila (Old Fort), New Delhi which is dedicated to the repatriated antiquities brought back by the government,'' Reddy said.

The ASI continuously strives to upgrade museums under its jurisdiction by incorporation of digital technology, such as AR-VR, digital display and audio visual equipments etc. as per the availability of space and requirements of the museum, he added.

On a separate query on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the minister said, since March 2021, ''more than 1.7 lakh AKAM events'' were organised in India and abroad.

The main initiatives are 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in which more than 23 crore households physically hoisted national flag, and more than six crore individuals took part in digital platform to express their reverence towards it.

Asked whether the central government had placed an order for handloom national flag with Khadi Gram Udyog for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, he said, ''No''.

''The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was a one-time campaign which required mass production of flags at very low cost so that common people of the country could afford to buy the national flags. Ministry of Textiles facilitated adequate supply of the national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'. Six companies volunteered for production/dispatch of national flags to all the states/Union territories. Ministry of Textiles coordinated the production and dispatch of national flags from these companies which volunteered, to the states/Union territories,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)