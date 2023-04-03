Rail projects worth Rs 33.6k cr approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Similarly, the 3rd and the 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur 15 km on Central Railway also got approved, a statement from the CMO said.Another major decision is extending the current Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, which is a seven km distance. All these works will help the railways run more suburban as well as long-distance trains, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Projects worth Rs 33,690 crore were approved on Monday with the aim of creating additional infrastructure for Mumbai's suburban railway network, often called the lifeline of the country's financial capital and its adjoining metropolitan region, an official said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and officials of Mumbai Railway Development Corporation were present when the projects were approved, he said.
''The projects include laying of 5th and 6th lines between Borivali and Virar on Western Railway. Similarly, the 3rd and the 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur (15 km) on Central Railway also got approved,'' a statement from the CMO said.
''Another major decision is extending the current Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, which is a seven km distance. All these works will help the railways run more suburban as well as long-distance trains,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Under PM Modi's leadership, G20 has been democratised, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Assembly: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables CAG report over affairs of BMC
South Central Railway appeals public not to involve in stone pelting on trains
South Central Railway commissions electrification track between Gadwal and Kurnool
Mumbai: Singer arrested for molesting college girl at Borivali railway station