Left Menu

White House announces clean energy initiatives on coal

The government action also includes putting 11 federal agencies to work in tandem on getting new resources into energy communities like former coal mining towns, it said. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service will release guidance on Tuesday that will allow developers of clean energy projects and facilities to tap into billions of dollars in boneses, in addition to existing tax credits, it said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:43 IST
White House announces clean energy initiatives on coal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Tuesday it was funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to help coal communities, including $450 million for clean energy projects on current and former mining areas. The Department of Energy will also provide $16 million to the University of North Dakota and West Virginia University to complete design studies for a domestic refinery that will extract rare earth and other critical minerals from coal ash, acid mine drainage and other mine waste, the White House said.

"This project will help strengthen American supply chains, revitalize energy communities, and reduce reliance on competitors like China," the White House said in a statement. The government action also includes putting 11 federal agencies to work in tandem on getting new resources into energy communities like former coal mining towns, it said.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service will release guidance on Tuesday that will allow developers of clean energy projects and facilities to tap into billions of dollars in boneses, in addition to existing tax credits, it said. The funding for this initiative comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the White House said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023