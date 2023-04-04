Two bike-borne men killed after being hit by truck in UP's Sultanpur
Updated: 04-04-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:05 IST
Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened in Gosainganj police station area, they said.
The victims, both named Shailendra, aged 20 and 24 years, were riding a motorcycle which was hit by a speeding truck, SHO (Gosainganj) Raghvendra Rawat said The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
