Two bike-borne men killed after being hit by truck in UP's Sultanpur

Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Gosainganj police station area, they said.

The victims, both named Shailendra, aged 20 and 24 years, were riding a motorcycle which was hit by a speeding truck, SHO (Gosainganj) Raghvendra Rawat said The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

