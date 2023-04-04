Deer dies in stray dog attack in West Bengal's Jhargram
A deer that strayed into a village from a forest in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday was killed in an attack by street dogs, officials said.
The fawn of a chital deer strayed into Jariamura village in Binpur police station area from a nearby forest, they said.
On seeing it, a pack of stray dogs chased it. The dogs also bite it, villagers said.
To escape the dogs, it jumped into a pond. After villagers rescued it from the pond, it died.
The carcass was taken to the Jhargram range office by forest officials. The deer will be cremated after a post-mortem, officials said.
An investigation will be done into the incident, they said.
