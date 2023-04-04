Raheja Viva, A Home Amidst Serene Sahyadris

There's much more to West Pune that will soothe your senses and enhance your lifestyle. K Raheja Corp Homes – one of the most revered names in the real estate industry, offers you just that. K Raheja Corp Homes takes pride in its renowned legacy, a rich portfolio of benchmarks across various verticals, and its undying commitment towards providing nothing but the best. With Raheja Viva, the brand reiterates its reputation of being a game-changer and introduces you to a nature-enriched lifestyle with its latest offering NA Palatial Hillside Plots. What Raheja Viva truly benefits from is the fact that it is situated on Paud Road – one of the most sought-after developments in West Pune. Raheja Viva is set amidst truly magnificent environs and takes your breath away with its gorgeous offerings. The development is surrounded by over 2400 trees, 60+ species of birds flock together here, fresh air greets you throughout the day, and the lavish amenities here, take your lifestyle a few notches above what you would expect. And did we mention the astonishing 360 Degree view of the Sahyadri ranges? That's truly a sight to behold. A Breath of Fresh Air Raheja Viva adds its own outstanding features to this unmatched experience and offers you an enriched lifestyle that's simply irresistible. Let's take a glance at a few of its most impressive features - The Raheja Viva Plots come in different sizes ranging from 2500 sq. ft. upto 6000 sq. ft. Low-density living – Meticulously planned with vast open spaces, Raheja Viva offers you the privacy and solitude that's so precious to you. Indulge in a world-class lifestyle – The ready-to-experience Signature Clubhouse* at Raheja Viva is adorned with an array of lavish amenities that transport you to a world of sheer luxury. Low decibel levels – With 47% less noise* than the permissible limits, Raheja Viva is the perfect place to relish rendezvous with your soul and discover the bliss of solitude. Better AQI Index - The air here is 94% cleaner* compared to other city pockets. What more can a fitness enthusiast wish for? Strategically located Raheja Viva is situated near Bavdhan and Chandni Chowk. This means you get quick access to Pune's most prominent locations, and you get to enjoy the perfect blend of nature's offerings and the city's convenience. In addition, the 6 hassle-free routes make sure you spend less time between locations and more with your loved ones. Stories That Matter Raheja Viva offers its customers, a development of villa plots, independent villas, twin villas, and townhouses. In addition to great connectivity and the most natural precincts, this place has been called a home by many happy customers. It's an environment that is more than heaven to the family. The Majestic Sahyadri Range has enchanted the residents at Raheja Viva. In the endeavours to spread happiness, here is what some of Raheja Viva's customers have to say. "Peace, serenity and tranquillity are the words that define this property", said one of the residents of the Viva. "As the property is located on Paud Road and in close proximity to Pune, there is absolutely zero air-pollution. In addition to that, there is no noise pollution or water pollution. The Raheja Viva also beats the heat from the bustling city and cocoons the residents into a lap of nature. The evenings are made recreational with a stroll on nature's trail." "It is a happy sight to watch the kids enjoying the fun time in the swimming pool that has a backdrop of the majestic Sahyadri range. Unlike other properties, the pool area is not covered by towers around it", said another happy resident. The residents regularly spot various species of birds and, most of all, peacocks, which are the natural inhabitants. The gated property being located in close proximity to important locations like Hinjewadi and Chandni Chowk, offers relief to the residents as they have a hassle-free commute to their workplaces. Another important aspect is the low-densely populated location, which brings the natural side of residents closer to them. In today's world, where the city life offers a polluted environment, the Raheja Viva greets its residents in an environment of more than 2400 trees, ensuring pure air. As said by some residents, the two state-of-the-art clubhouses offer international-level amenities which embody more than everything, be it sports activities, yoga spaces, indoor games, or a get-together for special occasions. If you wish to know more about this nature-enriched lifestyle, call 8080 445 445 MahaRERA: P52100046903 (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)