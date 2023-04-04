Left Menu

FACTBOX-Deadly avalanches in Indian Himalayas

Reuters | Sikkim | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:06 IST
At least seven people died in an avalanche in India's northeastern state of Sikkim on Tuesday, according to the Indian army. It was one of many avalanches in the Indian Himalayas that have killed at least 120 people over the last two years. Following are some details of past avalanches.

UTTARAKHAND, FEBRUARY 2021 At least 80 people were killed and more than 200 reported missing after part of a glacier broke away in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand in northern India on February 7, 2021, according to media reports.

The avalanche, below India's second-highest peak, Nanda Devi, swept away the Rishiganga hydro electric project and damaged a bigger project further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state firm NTPC. UTTARAKHAND, APRIL 2021

At least eight people died in an avalanche that was triggered after a glacier broke close to the India-China border in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on April 23, 2021. More than 380 people were rescued. ARUNACHAL PRADESH, FEBRUARY 2022

An avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border on February 06, 2022. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region, which is at an altitude of 14,500 feet. UTTARAKHAND, OCTOBER 2022

At least 16 people died, including trainee mountaineers, after they were hit by an avalanche in the northern state of Uttarakhand on October 04, 2022. KASHMIR, FEBRUARY 2023

Two Polish skiers were killed and 21 other people rescued in Indian Kashmir after an avalanche swept through the popular ski resort of Gulmarg on Feb 1, 2023. 

