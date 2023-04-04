Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the coast of Viga in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was about 120 km (74 miles) east of Viga and was at a depth of 45 km, EMSC said.

