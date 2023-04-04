Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port handled 65.66 mln tonnes of cargo in 2022-23

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port at Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) handled 65.66 million tonnes of cargo in the last fiscal, an increase of nearly 13 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

In 2021-22, the cargo handled by the port stood at 58.175 million tonnes.

The port includes Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex.

In 2022-23, SMP Kolkata recorded the highest ever growth of traffic of 7.5 million tonnes, a statement said on Tuesday.

SMP Kolkata got elevated from the 6th position to the 5th spot in cargo handling among all the major ports in the country in 2022-23, it added.

According to the statement, the port is stressing on PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects in a big way to augment the capacity of the port.

In 2022-23, the port awarded three major projects with an investment of Rs 730 crore through the PPP mode. These three projects are expected to increase capacity by 6.7 MMT, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)