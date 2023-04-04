Left Menu

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port handled 65.66 mln tonnes of cargo in 2022-23

04-04-2023
New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port at Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) handled 65.66 million tonnes of cargo in the last fiscal, an increase of nearly 13 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

In 2021-22, the cargo handled by the port stood at 58.175 million tonnes.

The port includes Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex.

In 2022-23, SMP Kolkata recorded the highest ever growth of traffic of 7.5 million tonnes, a statement said on Tuesday.

SMP Kolkata got elevated from the 6th position to the 5th spot in cargo handling among all the major ports in the country in 2022-23, it added.

According to the statement, the port is stressing on PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects in a big way to augment the capacity of the port.

In 2022-23, the port awarded three major projects with an investment of Rs 730 crore through the PPP mode. These three projects are expected to increase capacity by 6.7 MMT, it added.

