Two giant stars come together every 8 years; interaction produces fingerprint in space

A rare type of star and its companion, collectively known as Wolf-Rayet 140, are locked in a celestial dance in this image from the James Webb Space Telescope - an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA and CSA. Located just over 5,000 light-years from Earth, the pair come together about once every eight years and produce a fingerprint-like pattern in space - shells of dust that look like rings.

At least 17 of these dust rings are clearly visible in this image, thanks to Webb and its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) which is uniquely qualified to study these rings. MIRI, a partnership between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), detects the longest infrared wavelengths, which means it can often see cooler objects, including the dust rings, than the telescope's other science instruments, can.

Things with rings:CircusesPlanets …and Stars?5,300 light-years away, two giant stars come together every 8 years with such force that stellar material is blown away. Each meeting forms a new ring. @NASAWebb captured a century+ of this dance. https://t.co/9d97UQZnDH pic.twitter.com/TEONXfO5Oy — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) April 2, 2023

A Wolf-Rayet star is an O-type star, born with at least 25 times more mass than our Sun, that is nearing the end of its life, when it will likely collapse and form a black hole.

While some other Wolf-Rayet systems produce dust, none have been observed to form a ring pattern similar to those of Wolf-Rayet 140. The distinct ring pattern in Wolf-Rayet 140 is created due to the star's elongated orbit, rather than a circular one. Dust formation occurs when the stars come within a certain distance of each other, approximately equivalent to the distance between the Earth and the Sun, and their winds (streams of gas they blow into space) collide, compressing the gas at a sufficiently high pressure to form dust.

