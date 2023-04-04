Left Menu

NASA CubeSat missions to hitch ride on SpaceX Falcon 9 on April 9

Updated: 04-04-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 21:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  United States

Two small CubeSats missions are scheduled to launch Sunday, April 9, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of NASA's Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) initiative.

The CubeSat missions, Colorado Inner Radiation Belt Experiment (CIRBE) and Low-Latitude Ionosphere/Thermosphere Enhancements in Density (LLITED), will study parts of Earth's atmosphere and its radiation belt dynamics.

Developed by the University of Colorado Boulder, CIRBE will provide state-of-the-art measurements within Earth's radiation belt in a highly inclined low-Earth orbit. The mission, ELaNa 47, is expected to improve the forecast capability of the energetic particles known to pose a threat to orbiting satellites as well as astronauts during spacewalks.

On the other hand, LLITED will measure and study two features of the upper atmosphere - the equatorial temperature and wind anomaly (ETWA) that occurs in the neutral atmosphere, and the equatorial ionization anomaly (EIA) that occurs in the region containing charged particles. This mission, ELaNa 40, will improve upper-atmosphere modelling capabilities and predictions for orbital proximity and re-entry.

"Because CubeSats can weigh 100 times less than larger satellites, missions such as LLITED demonstrate the potential of these small and cost-effective spacecraft to perform cutting-edge, comprehensive science experiments that previously were not feasible within traditional program resources," said Dr Rebecca Bishop, principal investigator for LLITED. 

These CubeSats are going to space as part of NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative, which provides low-cost access to space for US educational institutions, NASA centers, and others to develop and demonstrate new technologies in space, inspiring and developing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists

