Mizoram bags central award for completing targeted schemes under DAY-NULM

After consideration of different yardsticks under DAY-NULM for 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscals, Mizoram was awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA on March 31, the official said.The SPARK award is given based on the performance of states, which completed the targeted schemes under the DAY-NULM on annual basis. The northeastern state secured the second rank in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021financial years and had received Rs 6 crore as a performance incentive award.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:20 IST
Mizoram's Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation department (UD & PA) ranked first among nine states and bagged the SPARK award under DAY-National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), an official said on Wednesday.

The Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK) award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 crore, the official said.

Mizoram falls under the 'North East and Himalayan Range' comprising nine states. After consideration of different yardsticks under DAY-NULM for 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscals, Mizoram was awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on March 31, the official said.

The SPARK award is given based on the performance of states, which completed the targeted schemes under the DAY-NULM on annual basis. The northeastern state secured the second rank in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021financial years and had received Rs 6 crore as a performance incentive award.

