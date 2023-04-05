Dry weather in Rajasthan over next few days: Met office

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, light rain is expected on Wednesday at places like Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, and Jaisalmer.

Between April 6 and 8, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, the Met office said.

Similarly, there is a strong possibility of dry weather in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

On April 8-9, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions, it said.

Meanwhile, Banswara was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degree Celsius followed by Barmer at 36 degrees Celsius.

