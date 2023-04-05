Left Menu

Dry weather in Rajasthan over next few days: Met office

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:34 IST
Dry weather in Rajasthan over next few days: Met office
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, light rain is expected on Wednesday at places like Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, and Jaisalmer.

Between April 6 and 8, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, the Met office said.

Similarly, there is a strong possibility of dry weather in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

On April 8-9, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions, it said.

Meanwhile, Banswara was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degree Celsius followed by Barmer at 36 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023