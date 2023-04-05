Left Menu

Amarrass Nights sets season finale for April 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:37 IST
Amarrass Nights sets season finale for April 8
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The 2022-23 season of Amarrass Nights will conclude on April 8 with performances by Rajasthani folk band Barmer Boys and blues band BLU.

The finale will be a celebration of Music and the International Year of Millets, in partnership with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) at Sunder Nursery, a press release stated.

The evening will also include an innovative vinyl hour, curated by Kala Ghoda Records, the Delhi-based record store that supplies music memorabilia across the country and offers a wide selection of long playing records across all genres, rarities, and hi-fidelity vintage audio equipment.

The current edition of Amarrass Nights featured six nights of world-class musicians from France, India, Israel and South Africa, and introduced new artists to its audience.

Barmer Boys is a Sufi-Gypsy beatbox trio, comprising Manga, Rais Khan, and Razak Khan.

From soulful Sufi kalaams, Krishna bhajans, uplifting celebratory songs to boisterous jams with beat-boxing, the group is carrying forward the centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars.

BLU is a blues band based out of New Delhi, though all members of the group are from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kohima.

Formed in 2015, the band brings a variety of blues styles to the forte, including country and delta blues, acoustic and finger-plucking styles, and blues standards.

Organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009, Amarrass Nights is a platform that aims to promote and nurture folk artistes.

