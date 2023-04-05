Russia's VTB expects sanctions and conflict in Ukraine to last a long time
05-04-2023
Russian state lender VTB on Wednesday said it had built up large reserves as it expected Western sanctions pressure and Moscow's conflict in Ukraine to last for a long time.
VTB said it expected to bounce back from a sanctions-induced $7.7 billion loss last year to post record profits in 2023, boosted by the purchase of rival Otkritie Bank and a profitable start to the year.
