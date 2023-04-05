Left Menu

Accion, others invest Rs 250 crore in IKF Finance

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:30 IST
Accion, others invest Rs 250 crore in IKF Finance
  • Country:
  • India

Motilal Oswal Alternatives (MOA) on Wednesday said its investee company IKF Finance has raised Rs 250 crore in a funding round led by Accion's Digital Transformation Fund.

The south-based non-bank lender has been operational since the 1990s and focuses on the commercial vehicle, small business and affordable housing segments. MOA had invested in the company in 2015.

Accion led the funding round by investing Rs 120 crore, while the rest was from other investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

The company's overall assets under management were Rs 3,200 crore on a consolidated basis, and has 200 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the statement said.

The company's promoter and managing director Vasumathi Koganti said in the last few years since MOA's investment, it has undertaken a transformation exercise aimed at delivering best-in-class growth and profitability, and will be relying more on digital technologies going forward.

Vasantha, the promoter and managing director of its housing finance arm which has Rs 700 crore of AUM, said the capital infusion will help its growth ambitions, and added that the business could be as large as the vehicle finance business very soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023