Aavas Financiers and IFC to Host Green India Drive Seminar on Leading to Greener Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Aavas Financiers Ltd. in association with International Finance Corporation (IFC) and EDGE Buildings is all set to organize an interactive Green India Drive Seminar on 'Leading to Greener Delhi NCR: Context, Challenges and Opportunities' on 12th April 2023 at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event will provide a forum for an exchange of views on renewed conviction for green and sustainable buildings to bridge the critical gap of affordable, environmentally friendly housing in the country.

After hosting successful roadshows in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, the Green India Drive will now be coming to Delhi-NCR. The event will witness the coming together of a wide diversity of global and local stakeholders such as government officials, municipal bodies, universities, financial institutions, builders, developers, architects, consultants, and others, including representatives from the European Union. The seminar will be an opportunity for them to discuss the challenges and solutions to scale up green home financing, especially, in the affordable segment. Addressing that climate change is an imperative for all stakeholders in building sector today, and this will be tackled through the seminar, which will include a mix of three panel discussions revolving around 'How can Delhi NCR benefit from transition to green?', 'How to Plan, Build and Adopt Green?' and 'Where is the Money for Green?' "These roadshows are an attempt to create a platform that brings together key people from the government, corporates, and the intellectual community for a fruitful exchange of ideas and to synthesise efforts for supporting green building initiatives. At Aavas, an organisation committed to empower the underserved markets outside the formal sector, our vision has always been to innovate and bring about sustainable change at the grassroot level. Through this initiative, we look forward to engaging with like-minded communities through fruitful discussions, and make a positive, lasting difference in the lives of people. We are grateful to the unwavering support of the people at IFC to help us achieve these goals," said Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, CEO, Aavas Financiers Ltd.

Aavas and IFC have been national partners in innovating a streamlined and cost-effective transition to green, self-built homes. Since the project's inception, the partnership has striven to eradicate barriers to individual green home certification across the lower and middle-income households of India. A platform like Green India Drive is extremely significant to synthesize local efforts with global vision. Mega-cities can be real game changers in the climate battle, because they are gigantic in terms of both GDP and population. India's national capital, Delhi, is often called a 'green city' on account of its well-developed public transport network and high number of green rated buildings, and now the collaboration endeavours to bring it to the housing sector as well.

As a member of the World Bank Group, IFC is spearheading the Green India Drive initiative in collaboration with Aavas Financiers Ltd. Through this initiative, they will engage with local stakeholders to identify specific challenges and opportunities relating to green buildings and their investments. In order to do this, a series of one-on-one meetings and activities aimed at building capacity will be conducted, which will culminate in a significant conference on green building. Similar roadshows will be organised in Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months.

Aavas Financiers Limited incorporated in 2011 in Jaipur is a retail, affordable housing finance company, primarily serving customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. The company provides affordable home loans in the un-served market and most of its customers have limited access to formal banking credit. Its mission is to enrich lives of people by enabling them to achieve their dream of owning a home. For more information visit www.aavas.in International Finance Corporation (IFC)—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

