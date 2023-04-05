Left Menu

'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' costing Rs 70,000 cr for tribal dominated regions in Budget 2023-24: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:27 IST
'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' costing Rs 70,000 cr for tribal dominated regions in Budget 2023-24: Govt
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To push rail infrastructure and connectivity in tribal dominated regions, the detailed project report of a new line ''Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor'' -- provided in the Union Budget for FY 2023-24 -- has been taken up, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the DPRs of the projects identified under the corridor, costing Rs 70,000 crore, including those falling fully or partly in Odisha have been taken up which includes consultations with various stakeholders including state governments, public representatives, and organisations/rail users/tribal people etc among others.

''In order to push the rail infrastructure in tribal dominated regions and to promote the rail connectivity in such regions in coming years, an umbrella work of new line as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' costing Rs 70,000 crore has been provided in the Budget for FY 2023-24 subject to requisite government approvals. ''Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the projects identified under 'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' including those falling fully/partly in state of Odisha have been taken up which includes consultations with various stakeholders including State Governments, public representatives, organisations/rail users/tribal people etc,'' he said.

''The projects are appraised based on the parameters brought out in the DPR after firming up of various parameters including traffic projections and socio-economic benefits,'' he said.

He said new line projects including those in ''Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor'' are taken forward on the basis of remunerativeness, last mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines, socio-economic considerations depending upon overall availability of funds and competing demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023