PM lauds border development initiatives in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the development in the border areas of Mukto in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China.

Modi tweeted that the development will empower those living in the border villages of the area.

''A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in border villages,'' the prime minister said.

The state government has launched the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme’ with a mission to construct 50 micro-hydel projects in remote border villages to provide continuous electricity to the villagers as also the Armed Forces. Chief Minister Khandu tweeted “(The) Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme is in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that border villages are not the last but first to be transformed.

The chief minister in another post on the micro blogging site said that Mago village in Mukto constituency, which is represented by him, is witnessing a ''new dawn''.

Fifty stand alone mini and micro hydel projects will be developed near the international border at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore to ensure 24x7 power supply to villagers and border guarding forces, he added.

