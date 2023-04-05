Left Menu

Don’t miss out on Thursday's Pink Moon and other celestial events this month

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:39 IST
Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The next full moon, which will occur on Thursday, April 6, 2023, is the Pink Moon. It is named after the herb moss pink, which is a type of wildflower that typically blooms in early spring in the eastern USA. However, despite the name, the moon will not actually appear pink in colour.

This Pink Moon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude shortly after midnight at 12:35 a.m. EDT. So if the sky is clear and there is no interference from clouds, peek outside to witness a beautiful full moon on that night.

The April full Moon is also known by other names including the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon, among others. In India, this full Moon corresponds with the Hanuman Jayanti festival, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman.

Apart from the Pink Moon, April offers the opportunity to watch several other celestial events including the Lyrids meteor shower, which is expected to be active between April 20 and 30, 2023.This year, the shower is expected to peak sometime between 1:10 p.m. EDT on April 22 and 12:45 a.m. on April 23., when you may be able to see up to 10-20 meteors per hour if the sky is clear.

On April 15th and 16th, the crescent Moon will appear to be very close to Saturn in the southeastern sky a couple of hours before sunrise. On April 22, Venus will appear 6 degrees above and to the left of the waxing crescent Moon.

On April 25th, the Moon and the planet Mars will be visible in the evening sky, high in the west after dark. According to NASA, the Red Planet will set first on the west-northwestern horizon 4.5 hours later on Wednesday morning, April 26.

To observe these celestial events, try to find a location with minimal light pollution.

