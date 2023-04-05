Delhi minister Rai to hold meeting on summer action plan to fight air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a meeting next week to discuss preparations for a summer action plan to fight air pollution, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government had implemented a summer action plan to check air pollution for the first time last year.

The plan focussed on road dust, industrial pollution, open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, and phasing out of single-use plastics among others.

During its winter action plan, the government focuses on on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects.

According to Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years.

PM10 pollution in the capital has reduced to 223 ppm (parts per million) in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014. PM 2.5 levels have decreased to 103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014.

The number of 'severe' air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022.

