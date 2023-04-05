Left Menu

879 branch post offices without mobile network, internet connectivity: MoS Communications

As per cabinet approval dated July 27, 2022, under 4G saturation project, total 24,680 uncovered villages across the country are proposed to be covered with 4G services by the Department of Telecommunications.Provision of 20 per cent extra villages has also been kept. The project is to be completed by December 9, 2023, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:17 IST
A total of 879 branch post offices, especially in areas with difficult terrains, do not have mobile network or internet connectivity at present, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Department of Posts has taken up the matter of providing connectivity to post offices not having mobile network or internet connectivity with the Department of Telecommunications, Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

''Yes, Sir. Government is aware of the fact that there are post offices, especially in areas with difficult terrains, without a mobile network or internet connectivity. At present, there are 879 branch post offices which do not have mobile network or internet connectivity,'' Chauhan said.

As per cabinet approval dated July 27, 2022, under 4G saturation project, total 24,680 uncovered villages across the country are proposed to be covered with 4G services by the Department of Telecommunications.

''Provision of 20 per cent extra villages has also been kept. The project also includes upgradation to 4G service of existing 2G/3G sites at 6,279 villages. The project is to be completed by December 9, 2023,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

