Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:17 IST
Business briefs

American lender Citibank has joined peers in having a branch in GIFT City, India's only international financial services centre.

It will offer corporate clients long and short-term financing solutions within the same time zone, as per an official statement.

**** * L&T Technology gets 'Partner-level supplier' recognition L&T Technology Services on Wednesday announced that it has been recognised as a 'Partner-level supplier' for the fourth time in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Programme.

The status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating, as per an LTTS statement.

**** * Shriram Finance launches a new fixed deposit offering for 50 months Shriram Finance on Wednesday launched a new fixed deposit offering for 50 months, which will offer investors an interest rate of up to 9.15 per cent.

The top interest rate is available for women senior citizens, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023