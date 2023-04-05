Left Menu

India says landslides near hydro projects unrelated to construction

Landslides in the Indian Himalayas around hydro power projects were caused mainly by topography, geological conditions and rainfall, the power ministry said on Wednesday, citing a study that ruled out construction as a factor.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:51 IST
India says landslides near hydro projects unrelated to construction
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides in the Indian Himalayas around hydro power projects were caused mainly by topography, geological conditions and rainfall, the power ministry said on Wednesday, citing a study that ruled out construction as a factor. The government-run Indian Institute of Remote Sensing study of nine sites of state hydropower board NHPC Ltd in Himalayan states showed "landslide activities around hydropower projects are not related to the construction activity of the project," the ministry said in a statement.

Several avalanches in the region killed at least 120 people over the last two years. In January, nearly 200 people were evacuated from the small town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand state as hundreds of structures developed cracks after an apparent sinking of land. Experts and town residents have long warned that large-scale construction could cause land subsidence, including work for power projects by companies such as NTPC Ltd, which has denied responsibility.

In the worst case, one avalanche triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand that killed at least 80 in February 2021 according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023