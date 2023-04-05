Odisha: SRC asks collectors to prepare district disaster mgmt plans by May 31

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday asked all the district collectors to prepare their respective disaster management plans for this year and submit those within May 31, an official said.

The SRC, who conducted a virtual review meeting with the district collectors in the presence of the managing director of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), said that the plans should be prepared keeping in view the southwest monsoon.

He also told the district collectors to undertake preparedness measures for heatwave and summer cyclones.

The district collectors were also asked to submit the damage assessment reports on the recent thunderstorms and keep district-level control rooms ready for any natural calamity.

