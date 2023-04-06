Left Menu

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise region - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:14 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 3,178 km west of Valdivia, Chile, the EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

