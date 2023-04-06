NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA is targeting mid-August for the launch of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen and two mission specialists, yet to be announced, will fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS. Moghbeli and Mogensen will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission.

The crew will join the Expedition 69 crew aboard the space station.

In parallel, NASA is gearing up for Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) to the International Space Station. The flight, which will take NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams to and from the space station, is targeted for no earlier than Friday, July 21, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida.

The crew will fly aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. CFT will demonstrate the ability of Starliner and the Atlas V rocket to safely carry astronauts to and from the space station