Left Menu

Rhinoceros calf gored to death by another rhino in Dudhwa National Park

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:29 IST
Rhinoceros calf gored to death by another rhino in Dudhwa National Park
  • Country:
  • India

The autopsy of a rhinoceros calf found here found that its cause of death was a rupture of the diaphragm and the intestines after being attacked by another male rhino, officials said on Thursday.

The carcass was found on Tuesday evening in the Rhino rehabilitation area (Phase II) in the Belrayan range of Dudhwa National Park.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa National Park Rengaraju T told PTI that multiple injury marks -- mostly puncture wounds -- were detected on the shoulder and abdominal area of the carcass, indicating a severe attack by another rhinoceros.

he said that following NTCA guidelines, a post-mortem was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors to ascertain the cause of death.

Rhino rehabilitation area (RRA Phase II) was developed along the Bhadi Tal in the Belrayan range in an area of 14 sq km in April 2018 where four Rhinos from the existing RRA-I were shifted RRA-I has presently 40 rhinos as per recently concluded rhino population estimation.

The habitat conditions in RRA-II suited the rhinos whose population rose to six, however, with the Tuesday Rhino casualty, their number has now come to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023