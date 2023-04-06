Left Menu

UP: Tigress that killed boy last year captured after it comes close to village

It was released into the wild on November 29 that year.The tigress was being tracked by officials and experts, and on Wednesday evening signals from the collar established its location near Basantpur village, Chief Conservator of Forest CCF and Field Director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve DTR, B Prabhakar, said He said a tranquillisation operation was launched and the tigress was captured.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:35 IST
UP: Tigress that killed boy last year captured after it comes close to village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress, which had killed a boy last year, was tranquillised and captured after it came close to a human habitation near the Dudhwa Forest Buffer Zone here, officials said on Thursday. Following the killing of the 10-year-old boy on November 10 last year at Nimbuabojh in the buffer zone, the tigress was captured and radio collared. It was released into the wild on November 29 that year.

The tigress was being tracked by officials and experts, and on Wednesday evening signals from the collar established its location near Basantpur village, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and Field Director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), B Prabhakar, said He said a tranquillisation operation was launched and the tigress was captured. It will be medically examined and if found fit, would be released in some other part of reserve. The tigress was tracked by teams led by Dudhwa Buffer Zone Deputy Director Sundaresh and tranquillising experts Dr Daya and Dr Deepak Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023