Southern East Pacific Rise region earthquake magnitude revised lower to 5.1 - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the southern East Pacific Rise region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, revising it down from its initially estimated 6.1.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 3,178 km west of Valdivia, Chile, the EMSC said.

