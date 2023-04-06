Mild earthquake hits Uttarkashi

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district and its adjoining areas early on Thursday, the District Disaster Management Authority's office said. The earthquake occurred at 5.40 am and its epicentre was in Uttarkashi at a depth of five kilometres. Tremors were felt across the region and people came out of their houses in panic. No loss of life or property has been reported from anywhere in the district, the authority said. Mild intensity earthquakes are frequent in Uttarakhand hills.

